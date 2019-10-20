Blonde Bombshell Hannah Palmer Looks Red-Hot As She Flashes Major Cleavage In Chain Bikini

Hannah Palmer is a total blonde bombshell in her latest social media photo. The stunning bikini model rocked a red-hot two-piece on Saturday, and her nearly 1 million Instagram followers seemingly couldn’t get enough.

Hannah stunned in her bright red bikini, which boasted gold chain straps on the top and held the fabric together on the bottoms. The sexy swimwear flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and killer legs as she posted seductively for the camera.

Hannah wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

The photo, which was an ad for a grooming product, also featured tons of green foliage in the background.

Of course, Palmer’s loyal fans loved the photo, and clicked the like button over 35,000 times and left more than 500 comments in the span of just four hours.

“You look absolutely gorgeous girl. Love the red,” one of Hannah’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Hannah, you are a very beautiful and gorgeous woman,” another admirer stated.

“Wow. Absolutely stunning and beautiful. A goddess,” a third fan agreed.

“FLAWLESS!!!!! Gorgeous is a major understatement!!!” another Instagram user gushed over the model.

According to The Famous People, Hannah was thrust into the spotlight when she participated in Maxim’s cover girl contest. She didn’t win the competition. However, Palmer did begin to gain a serious following after turning heads for the magazine.

Loading...

Since that time, Hannah has landed partnerships with brands such as Bang Energy Drinks, KO Watches, and Manscaped, all of whom pay the model to promote their products on her growing Instagram page.

Palmer is an Arizona native who attended the University of Arizona following high school, and went on to study at a beauty school called Penrose Academy, where she reportedly fell in love with beauty and modeling as well as the fashion industry.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hannah Palmer’s bikini shots, stunning photos, and gorgeous good looks by following the blonde beauty on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.