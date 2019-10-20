Hannah Brown Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini On A Yacht

Hannah Brown has set Instagram ablaze. The former beauty pageant queen and Dancing With the Stars contestant took to the platform earlier today with a photo that managed to rack up over 145,000 likes in under two hours. The 25-year-old’s photo was definitely sizzling, although Hannah’s bikini-ready body has already been turning heads. Extra-keen fans might want a peek at a collection of bikini photos of Hannah making headlines as she joined the popular television series.

Hannah’s snap was definitely a happy one today. The star was seen striking a pose and smiling aboard a yacht, with the backdrop of blue ocean waters upping the glam feel. Hannah had been photographed almost full length, with the camera taking in her bikini. Hannah was seen in a tiny white two-piece with slight ruched details at the bust. The look may not have flaunted much cleavage, but it was doing wonders for showcasing the star’s ripped body. Fans saw Hannah’s slim waist and rock-hard abs, plus her toned legs and strong arms.

A bikini is always better with a hat. Hannah was seen rocking a straw hat, with one hand placed on it. The star also appeared wearing shades over her eyes. A caption from Hannah jokingly referred to dancing, with a suggestion also made a ton of alcohol was served during the cruise. None was visible, though.

Fans have been going nuts.

“Those legs girl!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“ABSOLUTELY FIRE” saw one fan literally thinking that the star had set things ablaze.

“Blacked out” was all one fan could manage.

“Hello hottie,” another wrote.

Hannah’s career in reality television seems to be going from strength to strength. It might have been the dating game in prior days, but it’s all about the dancing now.

With insecurities that Hannah has voiced, it’s of little surprise that the star has been asked whether she’s too hard on herself. A recent feature with Marie Claire saw Hannah answer that question.

“Oh, I am 1,000 percent too hard on myself, but it’s been 24 years of that. This is physically pushing me and emotionally pushing me too. Like, You got your confidence? Now we’re gonna put you in an element where you’re not confident,” she said.

“When I did dance, I never felt enough. It probably was where I got my biggest insecurities as a kid,” the star added.

Things definitely seem to be looking up for Hannah. Fans wishing to stay updated on her life should give her Instagram a follow.