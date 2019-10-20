WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Donating Entire ‘Crown Jewel’ Paycheck To Charity

It is going to be a big payday for everyone on the card, but not all will keep it.

In less than two weeks, WWE is going to put on another pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia with Crown Jewel on Halloween. There was a lot of money exchanged between “The Kingdom” and the wrestling giant for this partnership and it will continue for many years. All superstars who end up performing at these events end up with some rather large pay days, but one is planning on giving every cent he earns to charity.

There is no real big surprise that there is plenty of money going back-and-forth between WWE and Saudi Arabia for their deal together. Those who have gone over for one of the three events, so far, have earned big money too and it is quite absurd when you really think about it.

It has been reported that Bill Goldberg actually made more for his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown than he did for his one-year contract back in 2003. That deal was for $1 million and for a grand total of eight dates, but this was just one date and a single match.

All of those on the card for Crown Jewel will end up making a lot of money as well, but there is one superstar who wants to be generous with his earnings. Friday Night SmackDown superstar Ali hopped on Twitter on Saturday to let the world know that all of his earnings will go to charity.

To clarify some reports, my earnings from the 10/31 event will be donated to @charitywater. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019

Charity Water is an organization that works of providing clean and safe drinking water to people in need all over the world. They have long said that 100 percent of all public donations would always go to fund clean water for the people that need it.

Ali obviously believe strongly in their mission and he will be able to do provide a lot with the money he is donating. Even though the public may never find out just how much he will make for Crown Jewel, anything is appreciated by Charity Water and they will benefit greatly from his donation.

Loading...

Ali is going be a part of a huge match at Crown Jewel which will have him as part of Team Hogan as they take on Team Flair. The SmackDown star will team with Shorty G, Ricochet, Rusev, and Roman Reigns to take on the team of Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a partner to be named.

Crown Jewel and all Saudi Arabia events have brought about a bit of controversy, but they have been entertaining for the fans. This time around, it is also going to be profitable for a great charity as Ali is giving them his entire paycheck.