’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Caesar Mack Officially Back With Ukrainian Girlfriend Maria

Caesar Mack of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is officially back with his Ukrainian girlfriend Maria. During the October 20 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Caesar revealed to the show’s producers that he and Maria have made up after their breakup in Mexico.

Caesar, a 46-year-old nail technician, met 28-year-old Maria on an exclusive dating app and he was immediately drawn to the woman’s photos. In an effort to impress Maria, he decided to send roses, candy, and a card with his contact information, a gesture that was facilitated by the app. After receiving the gifts, Maria responded to Caesar and the couple started their online relationship. The couple has been together for over five years, and Caesar claims to have spent more than $40,000 throughout the relationship, despite never meeting the woman in person, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While appearing on the show, Caesar planned an extravagant trip to Mexico to finally meet his girlfriend and propose to her. When he arrived in Mexico, he received a message from Maria saying her flight was canceled. After contacting the airline, he was informed that his reservation was canceled due to insufficient funds in his account. Caesar then called Maria to arrange another flight but the woman refused to see him and ultimately ended their relationship.

Despite the breakup, Caesar remained determined and told his friend that he was planning to save his money to visit Maria in Ukraine, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This week’s episode finds Caesar hopeful again after revealing he and Maria have made amends.

“Even though Maria broke my heart since I’ve been home, we’ve been talking again,” he said. “I’m not going to give up on her.”

He went on to say that Maria apologized for what happened in Mexico and asked if they could start their relationship over again. While talking, Caesar showed his text messages to one of the show’s producers, who then noticed a text from Maria requesting money. In the text message, Maria explained to Caesar that she needed money to pay her bills. The producer then asked whether Caesar had been sending the woman more money since he returned from Mexico.

Loading...

“About like, two thousand, two or three thousand,” he said, before saying he doesn’t think he’s being used.

He said he loves Maria and doesn’t mind helping her out with bills and other expenses.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.