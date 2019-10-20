Meteorologist Tracy Hinson Fights Back When Told She Needed To Wear A Girdle On Air

Tracy Hinson isn't bothered by fat shamers.

While bullying might be something that most people associate with children, many adults have to endure it too. Tracy Hinson is a 28-year-old meteorologist from St. Louis, Missouri. Throughout her career she’s become used to criticism, whether it’s warranted or not. However, she recently received a piece of particularly severe criticism that had nothing to do with how she talked about the weather. A woman named Mary wrote in to slam the young woman for her weight and to tell her that she needs to wear a girdle on air, according to Today.

The rude message from Mary asked Hinson whether or not she knew how she looked on air when presenting the weather or that there her stomach bulged out from under her dress. She even went as far as to suggest that Hinson should dress differently so the fact that her stomach isn’t perfectly flat isn’t visible.

“Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dress. Today was not the the first time I have noticed. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.”

Rather than letting this stranger’s rude remarks ruin her day or cause a dip in her self confidence, Hinson decided to fight back. She responded to Mary on Twitter, informing her that she wasn’t going to change the way she dressed or the way she ate just because some lady she’s never even met doesn’t like how she looks. To further prove her point, Hinson included a photo of herself digging into a bowl of pasta while giving a thumbs up sign.

“Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters.”

Hinson was praised online for her confident response.

Loading...

The topic of fat shaming has come up in the media a lot lately, both on television and online. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the issue came up in a recent episode of The View, during which Meghan McCain slammed Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham. McCain claimed that Ingraham once fat shamed her, telling her she was too overweight to make it on television and be successful.