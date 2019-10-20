Kelsey Merritt Gives Fans A Good Look At Her Toned Bod In A White Bikini

Kelsey Merritt has been sharing a lot of news with her Instagram fans lately, and now it looks like she’s soaking up the rays in Costa Rica.

In a double-update, Kelsey showed off her toned body. She was spotted rocking a white bikini with floral accents throughout. The first photo showed her posing for a selfie with her left hand on her head. She gave a full pout while wearing lipstick, but she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup otherwise. She wore a thin necklace.

The second shot was all about her toned bod, as she cropped out her face. All of the focus was on her midriff, as she leaned back and spread her legs a little.

Merritt tagged a hotel in the captions, revealing that she’s enjoying her stay at the Villa Manzu Amazes. It’s a high-end resort, and features eight suites in the 30,000-square-feet estate, which sits on a private five acres.

This update is proving popular, garnering over 92,000 likes so far.

“I’m jelllllyyyyy,” said a follower.

“Beautiful, Bedazzling and Bewitching babe,” said another follower.

“The second photo OMG,” exclaimed a fan.

“D*mn she don’t even gotta try,” complimented another fan.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed something interesting.

“Looks like where the kardashians stayed,” said a follower.

The follower is correct in thinking so, as Kim Kardashian and her family have previously enjoyed a vacation there, according to Forbes.

Besides the rest and relaxation that Kelsey is likely enjoying right now, she also celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 1. She commemorated the occasion with a photo of herself leaning against a doorway, with an elaborate bed visible behind her.

Merritt pursed her lips, and wore her hair down in a casual middle part. She wore a gold necklace with a round pendant and another geometric pendant.

Since then, Kelsey also announced that she is now represented by The Society NYC, which is likely an exciting step forward in her modeling career. She shared a series of four photos, two which were headshots.

The third picture showed her sitting down in front of a white wall, as she casually placed her arm on her propped knee. Kelsey sported a black turtleneck with long sleeves. The sleeves were decorated with three buttons by her wrists. She paired this with a pair of light denim capris, and completed her look with white sneakers.

This update received over 160,000 likes.

And for fans that can’t get enough of this Victoria’s Secret Angel, you can check out a past post where she rocked a gold bikini.