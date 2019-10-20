Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Grace Stuns In Rare Bathroom Selfie On Instagram

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Grace is a cagey one when it comes to Instagram. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host’s daughter had her social media on full lockdown up until just recently: fans wanting to see any of Lolas’ posts had to subscribe (and wait for her to accept the request).

Lola has appeared in a new set of selfies that are a rarity by virtue of how little Lola updates her Instagram. While mom Kelly is pretty regular with her updates – yesterday brought Kelly riding a horse in a cowboy hat – Lola appears to be more cautious.

Lola last updated her Instagram back on September 29. Given that most 18-year-olds with accounts take to the platform daily, it’s fair to say that Lola is an unusual one. Today’s photos showed the brunette in selfie mode and in her bathroom. Lola was looking positively stunning near a marble bathtub and covering herself up with the world’s biggest jacket. The huge black puffer coat boasted white details and a definite oversized feel, although Lola had jokingly referred to this in her caption: apparently, she likes those jackets large.

Lola held her smartphone in her left hand and clutched the jacket in her right. Fans saw this teen’s beautiful facial features, with Lola seen glancing upwards in one snap and looking at the camera in the other.

Lola has embarked on a new chapter in her life. She is currently attending college, although with her being at NYU, she’s close to home. Lola has featured more on her mother’s social media this summer – the beginnings didn’t seem to see Lola wanting to appear on Kelly’s feed, but the photos did start racking up.

Kelly now finds herself with an increasingly empty nest. The 50-year-old has spoken about her children growing up. In fact, the star’s profile with The Cut earlier this year saw Kelly refer to the joys of having older children.

“I can say, 100 percent, my schedule is easier now. There was a 15-year period where I went to work and then I’d head right to my kids’ school or a sporting event or made sure I was at the concert. Now that I’ve got one kid that’s almost done with college, one that’s going into college, and one that is halfway through his sophomore year of high school, I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects. Maybe start acting again, who knows,” Kelly said.

Kelly will make headlines frequently. Lola Grace, less-so, although today is seeing her shine.