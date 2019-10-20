Danish Bombshell Josephine Skriver Wears Just A Robe In Sizzling New Instagram Pic

Josephine Skriver likely caught her Instagram fans’ attention yesterday when she shared a sizzling new photo of herself rocking just a robe.

The photo showed the Victoria’s Secret model wearing a full face of makeup, and her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail. Her locks were slightly wavy and fell down her left shoulder.

Meanwhile, the model didn’t wear much else, as she sported a white robe. However, the robe was falling down her upper arms, as she bared her shoulders and gave fans a peek of her cleavage.

Skriver gave a sultry look, as she parted her lips slightly while wearing pink lipstick. Her eye makeup included a dab of silver eyeshadow on her inner lids, and she also wore pink blush.

The photo was geotagged at the Wynn Las Vegas, and it’s received over 169,000 likes so far. Fans gushed about Josephine’s good looks.

“How can you be this perfect Jos?” asked a fan.

“You are looking sooo cute Jo. Literally made my day 80× better!!” exclaimed another fan.

“Was I ready for this? not at all,” said a follower.

Others focused on the geotag.

“Vegas looks good on you,” complimented a follower.

“You’re so flawless! Are you enjoying Vegas? What’s your favourite thing about it?” wondered another follower.

Some fans may also notice that Skriver seems to look great on a regular basis. She previously opened up to Us Magazine about how she keeps up her good looks.

“For skin care, I spoil myself with a facial once a month and never go to bed with makeup on — this is number one. I literally keep makeup wipes next to my bed in case I’m too tired to do my routine at night,” she explained.

In addition to sharing new updates on her personal feed, Josephine can also be spotted on the joint Instagram page that she has with fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Jasmine Tookes.

Three days ago, Skriver was spotted on their social media stream during a workout session. She posted a photo and video of herself completing exercises with a giant, circular weight that she held in front of her chest. It was marked “10 lb,” and she rocked a pair of skintight black leggings and a light-colored sports bra. The bra featured a zipper in the center.

The video showed the model completing a series of squats as she moved her feet out to the side. Plus, she completed each repetition by raising the weight completely above her head.

This update has been liked more than 28,000 times. And for those who can’t seem to get enough of Josephine, check out a past update where she rocked black lingerie.