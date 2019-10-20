‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Ladybug Could Be A Major Rockstar’s Daughter

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead.

Season 2 of The Masked Singer might have the judges and the viewers more confused than ever. Five celebrities have been unmasked but 11 still remain and more than half of those have everyone still scratching their heads. One of the most elusive performers this season is the Ladybug. The mystery woman has performed only once so far, but fans continue to re-watch her performance as they try to zone in on her identity. The Ladybug has only performed twice with “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benetar and “Holding Out For a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler on Episode 1, but it’s the clue package which is giving viewers more of an insight into her identity.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Ladybug is probably Kelly Osbourne. Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke have suggested that possibly Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan or Jodi Sweetin are behind the mask but Kelly seems like a better fit for a few reasons. The Ladybug’s next clue package will definitely shed some more light on her identity, hopefully confirming that it is, in fact, Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter and former Fashion Police co-host.

ET is suggesting that the southern voice the Ladybug has chosen to speak with is possibly a ruse. Since Kelly boasts an English accent, it’s probably best to hide her voice to throw everyone off her scent.

In her clue package, the Ladybug admitted to living in front of the camera, which could allude to her time on The Osbournes, the hit MTV reality series which was one of the first to follow a family’s everyday life. The Ladybug also said she had a “lifetime of drama” which definitely hints at her reality show and her wild father. A Ham, a pumpkin, a judge’s gavel, a dog, a skull, a bridge, a scorpion, a baseball bat, and a police car all showed up in the clue video, and there are some solid ties to Kelly’s life.

One of the most famous moments from The Osbournes was when Ozzy threw a ham over a fence to a neighbors house while he was feuding with the people next door. Kelly is a Scorpio which is a nod to the scorpion symbol, and in 2009 Kelly was arrested for assault which could be connected to the judge’s gavel and the police car.

Other Masked Singer celebrities fans think they have figured out are the Flamingo and Black Widow. The Flamingo is suspected to be Adrienne Bailon, while the Black Widow many believe to be Raven-Symone. This would be there are two Cheetah Girls on this season!

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.