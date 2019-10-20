Lindsay Lohan Dances Wildly In Unbuttoned Jumpsuit On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan has been having fun. The Mean Girls actress has been making headlines for her appearances on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer. While Lindsay exposing her chest on the show’s set made headlines earlier this year, more recent news has seen the famous redhead confirm that she will be returning for another season of the show.

Why Lindsay was in the mood to dance around wildly on her Instagram stories today wasn’t clarified, but one thing was clear: Lindsay was looking happy. The star took to her stories earlier with a brief video of herself that seemed to showcase a sense of fun, plus a reminder that this girl can work her moves.

The video showed Lindsay dancing around in front of a doorway in what appeared to be a hallway, with glass-frosted doors behind the star seen near a metal door. Lindsay herself had been filmed full length and jamming out to rap music, with the star seen rocking a black and long-sleeved jumpsuit. Fans watching the footage will have noticed that Lindsay had left a few buttons on the jumpsuit undone. The actress and singer delivered her moves, a lovely smile, plus a fair variety of facial expressions, although most suggested that she was feeling upbeat. The star was seen grabbing her crotch and waving her arms around – it was definitely full-on.

Lindsay appeared with her fiery and trademark red hair worn down and cascading around her shoulders, with the movement offering a great view of it.

Lindsay’s career might see her on television screens right now, but she has also dabbled into music. The star recently released her new track, “Xanax,” after many weeks of teasing over on her Instagram. Fans were starting to get a touch irate that Lohan was taking so long to release the track, but they seem to have found that it was worth the wait.

Lindsay does seem aware that the public judges her. The star was profiled by EW earlier this year, with Lindsay seen talking about how the world views her.

Loading...

“Do you think there are preconceived notions of me? [Even] if I do everything right, they have to find one thing to make everything negative to some extent. I just want to know what people want me to do so that everything can just be okay. I don’t know if that’s ever going to be possible,” Lindsay said.

“If I hadn’t experienced everything I have in life beforehand… I don’t think I’d be able to relate to them as much,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Lindsay should follow her Instagram.