‘Twilight’ Star Nikki Reed Pens Beautiful Love Letter To Ian Somerhalder On Instagram

Twilight star Nikki Reed’s latest Instagram update may have her followers running for a box of tissues.
It was just an hour ago that Reed shared an up close snapshot of her husband Ian Somerhalder.
The photo featured the Vampire Diaries star smoldering for the camera. He appeared to be dripping wet with one eyebrow raised as he gazed at the camera. He also noticeably had a large teal colored ring on his finger.
Reed’s Instagram post, which was published to her account just an hour ago, came equipped with a very lengthy caption. The actress kicked off the caption by asking her 2.9 million followers what the first thing they noticed when they looked at the photo was.
Vampire Diaries fans were likely to notice the ring because rings were significant to his character from the series as they contained a special magic that allowed him to walk around during the day.
After joking about the ring, Nikki acknowledged that most would notice how “beautiful” her husband was before being drawn into his gorgeous eyes. She also admitted that his eyes looked so perfect in the photo that she expected some to assume it was photoshopped. She, however, insisted the photo was not photoshopped.
Then, she believed the condensation on her husband suggesting he was wet was the next thing that her followers would notice. She believed they would question whether these were droplets of water, sweat, or something else entirely. She even jokingly added that her followers may even praise her for being a good photographer because she snapped such a great photo of Ian.
View this post on Instagram
When you look at this photo, what comes to mind first :)? What jumps out at you? What makes it “special”? That RING right? Kidding! We all know the order goes something like this: My God he’s beautiful, look at those eyes, I wonder if they’re photoshopped?! (I did not photoshop them!) Is that sweat or water?! Doesn’t matter its sexy! And damn shes a good photographer! Ok, maybe not the last one, just thought I’d toss it in the ring in case! What you may not know by simply looking at this photo, is the tremendous amount of passion and love poured into creating each piece by the one and only Graziela @grazielagems . Four years ago, our lives collided. I use that word because you really can’t predict or control the ungovernable force that brings people together when it is meant to happen. We bonded over our mutual love for animals, our dream to one day have a rescue operate out of our home, saving donkeys…and…the rest was…history. To know this woman is a gift in this life, one we are still trying to understand ourselves. I could go on and on writing a love letter about the impact shes had on our hearts and our lives, but out of concern that I’m reaching Instagram’s word limit, I should jump back over to what makes this photo special. That ring. This is one of many she has designed throughout the years benefitting ISF @isfofficial , supporting our programs and services and furthering ISF’s mission to positively impact the planet and it’s creatures. 60% of the retail purchase price of all of the items in the Graziela for ISF collection will be donated to ISF in support of our charitable mission. We are grateful to Graziela, for many reasons, but her heart, soul, talent, and love are definitely at the top of that list. Spend some time looking through the entire collection at https://grazielagems.com/graziela-for-isf/ and know the love, passion and positive impact each piece is making.
Reed revealed what her followers were not going to see by looking at the photo was the amount of passion that went into creating the piece of jewelry her husband was wearing. This was when she proceeded to pen a love letter to her husband. She discussed how their worlds “collided” four years ago. They found a way to bond over their mutual loves for animals.
While the sweet love letter and gorgeous snap of Ian hasn’t been live on her profile for very long, it was well-received by her followers. They showered it with just shy of 100,000 likes and over 600 comments in just an hour since it hit her profile.
“You’re so lucky, we all loves Ian, a great human in this world,” one of her followers gushed.
Another added: “Ring? Are u kidding me, look at his freaking eyes.”
Many of her other followers chimed in with a combination of complementing Ian’s eyes and congratulating her on how luck she was to be married to him.