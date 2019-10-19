Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister, Noah, Stuns In Denim Crop Top & Cowboy Hat In A Field

Noah Cyrus has delivered a stunning Instagram photo. The 19-year-old sister to singing superstar Miley Cyrus has been steadily updating her social media with promotional content for her own music, although the majority of Noah’s recent posts have been geared toward her latest song, “Lonely.”

Noah seems to have honored her previous “July” release today, with a photo from the shoot that featured on her feed quite some months ago. The snap was new to her followers.

Noah may have somewhat of a wild reputation – a bikini motorcycle ride with her dad Billy Ray seemed to showcase that – but there’s a softer and more vulnerable side to the singer as well.

Noah’s photo showed her in the patchwork-like denim crop top, jeans, and cowboy hat she donned for the shoot. Previous snaps have shown Noah laying in hay and rocking cowboy boots, with one even featuring the brunette holding a camcorder.

Today’s photo featured Noah posing and gazing wistfully to the side. Noah was standing and she was shot in close-up, with the camera taking in her trim and slender frame. The caption was somewhat cryptic – almost suggesting that she felt old – with a hashtag of her song also used. Of course, fans familiar with the singer’s track will have recognized the song’s lyric in the caption.

Noah has a party streak, but the star’s social media isn’t one giant rave. Noah has been opening up about her mental health, with a recent Instagram post seeing the star open up to her followers.

“Its hard for me to accept myself as i am. its hard for me to love who i see back in the mirror. there i said it! i have insecurities. i struggle with self love. its the hardest thing for me to do. but i am growing and i am TRYING to get better – THIS IS MY FACE. THIS IS MY BODY. AND I WILL LOVE IT!!! – although you may feel lonely if you’re going through these struggles… and as do i… YOU ARE NOT ALONE,” the singer wrote.

Noah’s Instagram feed appears to showcase her career as well as her pastimes. The star has been hanging out with YouTuber Tana Mongeau recently, which fueled dating rumors. For the most part, Noah’s Instagram includes a mixture of her career, style, vacations, and overall fun. Sister Miley rarely appears on the feed.

Fans wishing to see more of Noah should give her Instagram a follow.