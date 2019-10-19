Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Perfect Body As She Dresses Up As ‘Mortal Kombat’s’ Kitana

Brazilian model and Instagram sensation Bruna Rangel Lima is well-known among her 2.9 million fans for her amazing figure and skin-baring pictures that she posts every week.

Following her picture-posting routine, the model took to her page and shared a series of new, hot snaps where she could be seen flaunting her amazing body.

In the snap, Bruna could be seen dressed up as Mortal Kombat‘s character, Kitana, in very revealing blue outfit, one which allowed Bruna to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as her pert derriere and long legs.

The model completed her look with a pair of matching boots and also wore a mask to look exactly like the character. In the caption, she asked her fans about their favorite Mortal Kombat characters.

Within a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 72,000 likes and almost 900 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness and her choice of cosplay outfit.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Bruna’s fellow models, celebs and influencers. These included Natalie Garibotto, Vanessa Christine, Diana Maux, Elena Cruz and Yaslen Clemente, among others.

“You look amazing as Kitana,” one follower wrote.

“I love it! Can’t believe u can rock that hair too,” another one commented.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“Wow! Absolutely perfect! You are definitely flawless!”

Bruna posted another up-close snap in the same outfit, which amassed an additional 36,000 likes and about 350 comments. The picture not only provided a detailed look at the model’s makeup but it also allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida. The model, however, did not mention what event she was attending.

It looks like Bruna really liked her outfit, as she posted a third picture and struck a side pose to show off her booty and well-toned thighs. The picture racked up almost 50,000 likes and about 400 comments within a few hours of posting. This proves that fans equally liked Bruna’s chic getup. A few fans also thanked the model in the comments section for providing them with a good outfit idea for Halloween.

Apart from being beautiful and sexy, the model is also quite smart. Since she knows that her fans might get bored of looking at the same pics again and again, she also dropped a booty picture to tease her fans.

The pic accrued over 63,000 likes and 500 comments which shows that she is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, prior to becoming famous, Bruna used to work at a juice bar inside of a local gym. Seeing her amazing figure and good looks, people started suggesting that she try the world of modeling. That’s how she entered the fitness modeling industry.