Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Dealing With The Recent Loss Of Both His Parents

Mossimo Giannulli, husband of Lori Loughlin, lost both his mother and father this past year.

It’s been a difficult year for Lori Loughlin and her family for obvious legal related reasons, but that’s not all they’ve been going through. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly lost both his parents in the past year. While this would be stressful and heartbreaking for anyone, his mourning had been accompanied by intense scrutiny from the media due to he and his wife’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. According to Fox News, Giannulli lost his father in January and his mother in July.

Giannulli’s father was a retired architect named Gene while his mother was a homemaker named Nancy. Giannulli, the 56-year-old father of two, has had to lean upon his family for support during this difficult time. There’s been a lot of differing stories about how the college admissions scandal has affected Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage. Some rumors suggested that their marriage has been put to the test and that they may have had different opinions about how to handle things legally. Additional reports claimed that Loughlin wanted to take a plea deal originally, but was dissuaded by Giannulli. However, most recent reports from inside sources claim that the couple have grown together throughout the turmoil and are now stronger than ever.

“It’s been a very hard time for [the couple], particularly for Mossimo, who lost both of his parents. It’s been an emotional time for them. But the court case has actually brought them closer together — their marriage is stronger than ever.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at The University of Southern California. They also reportedly presented the girls as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport. They were offered a plea deal, but passed it up and chose to fight the charges. Now, the stakes have certainly risen and they could be facing years in prison if they are convicted.

As legal experts have previously stated, their only option now is to try to convince the court that they truly believed that the $500,000 they paid Rick Singer was meant to be a donation and not a bribe. This will be a difficult task as Singer has already pleaded guilty for his role in the scandal. The couple, as well as their daughters Olivia and Isabella, have kept relatively low profiles since the break of the scandal.