’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Shows Off Significant Weight Loss

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé star, Angela Deem, is noticeably slimmer in new photos and some believe the 54-year-old woman might be losing weight for her upcoming wedding, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

As fans of the series already know, Angela appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her online boyfriend, Michael Ilesanmi, a 32-year-old man living in Nigeria. The couple eventually took their relationship offline when Angela decided to travel to Michael’s home country to propose to him and begin the process of bringing him to America, which involved filing for the K-1 visa. The couple got engaged during Angela’s visit, but they ended up calling it quits by the end of the season. Angela accused Michael of scamming her and stealing from her and she returned home a single woman.

The couple has since reconciled and returned to the series for its third season, where they’ve been focused on getting their relationship back on track and having a child together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Michael and Angela still have their ups and downs, but it seems things are better than they were before. Michael took Angela home to meet his mother, Aduke, who approved of the relationship with Angela but expressed concern about her ability to having children.

Angela’s weight loss was initially noticed after Michael took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple. In the photo, which was reposted by Soap Dirt, Angela can be seen posing with Michael and his friend. Angela is showing off her new figure by wearing a dark blue and black off the shoulder top, which perfectly matches her fiancé’s shirt. The couple regularly dons matching outfits, including ones inspired by Michael’s Nigerian culture.

The report from Soap Dirt also speculates that Angela’s weight loss could be caused by the stress associated with trying to get pregnant at her age.

Meanwhile, on the October 20 episode of the TLC series, which is currently available for earlier streaming on TLC’s website, the couple is seen making preparations for their wedding. They’ll also sit down with Michael’s mother again to offer an update on whether or not they’ll be able to give her grandbabies. While in Nigeria, the couple visited a fertility clinic, where they were told that Angela may be able to carry the couple’s child if they found an egg donor.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.