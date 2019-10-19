‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Lily Loses Control

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for October 21 through October 25 brings a significant decision for Devon when new details come to light that Katherine Chancellor’s initials were forged on the will that left her fortune to Devon.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) discovered Katherine Chancellor’s will when he woke up in an unfamiliar room in Las Vegas. He brought it back to Genoa City, and they ran tests on it to see if it is authentic. When Cane gets the news that the will is actually real, he lets Jill (Jess Walton) know. Cane and Jill express shock upon learning that Kay’s initials were faked on the will that was read after the duchess died and left her fortune to Devon (Bryton James).

Of course, the statute of limitations on fighting the will is up, and there isn’t anything that Cane, Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Jill can do to change things, even if Katherine’s wishes weren’t followed. Devon, however, wants to ensure that his grandmother’s intentions are followed, but he faces a problem, especially since Chance Chancellor cannot be found, and his own dad, Tucker, is missing.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) urges Devon to get some advice from Lily (Christel Khalil) since she actually knew Katherine.

Devon’s call for help brings Lily back to town, but she does not really know what’s going on. Devon mentioned that Amanda looks just like Hilary, but Lily isn’t focused on that information. According to The Inquisitr, when Lily finally sees Amanda, she’s stunned.

“Lily is stunned,” said actress Christel Khalil of her character. “It is like looking at Hilary. But Lily will do whatever it takes to protect Devon.”

Initially, Lily tells Devon that it is his choice to decide what to do. Devon can keep the fortune and continue running his businesses and doing good with the largesse he received from his grandmother. However, he could also choose to follow the new will even though Devon isn’t legally obligated to do anything about it. If Katherine really wanted Cane to have the money, then that might be what Devon decides to do with the money.

That could change, though, once Lily sees Amanda, who almost seems like Hilary’s ghost, and she might have a different take on things. Surely Amanda’s resemblance to Devon’s late wife isn’t just a coincidence.

There could be something much more serious going on with this situation, and Lily wants to make sure her brother isn’t being taken advantage of by anybody. Lily is so stunned when she finally sees Amanda that she loses control and drops a glass, breaking it.