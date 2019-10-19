‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Exposes Chest In Pink Phone Instagram Photo

Draya Michele has put her sizzling curves on display. The Basketball Wives LA alum has one sensational body, and it looks like the 34-year-old was in the mood to showcase it today. Draya has taken to Instagram with a photo from an unusual and ultimately very eye-catching photoshoot, although the brave and sheer clothing donned has seen the star expose her chest.

Draya’s photo showed her photographed full length and full-frontal. The star was looking a total knockout in a pink and see-through bodysuit, with the high-cut finish flaunting the star’s long and toned legs. The long-sleeved and lace-like one-piece seemed a winner overall, with the look fully showcasing Draya’s flat stomach and slender arms, plus her feminine cleavage. Of course, the star’s modesty was protected, but today wasn’t seeing Draya covering up. Draya had paired her bodysuit with a fun and heeled pair of boots in metallic pink shades, with the overall color palette matching that of a pink backdrop from walls.

A statement accessory did manifest: Draya was seen clutching onto a pink phone, with the wires from it falling across her torso and down her leg. Draya appeared with her long brown hair worn up in a semi ponytail, with a full face of makeup accentuating her stunning features. The photo appeared to have plenty of text relating to Draya’s multi-faceted career, with the star taking to her caption to announce an upcoming public appearance.

Draya is, of course, no stranger to turning heads, having done just that with a liquid-effect bralette just recently.

Draya is now an entrepreneur. The star’s Mint Swim swimwear brand has become a pretty major deal, with Kylie Jenner even featuring it in her wardrobe during her Turks and Caicos vacation earlier this year. As to being a reality star and having a business, Draya has spoken out. The star’s words suggested that relying on reality stardom isn’t necessarily the best way forward.

“You just have to find whatever it is you’re passionate about, and always keep in mind that reality TV is a stepping stone to get there. Reality TV cannot be your plan A; it has to be more of a plan B–and just get your business in line while you’re doing the show,” Draya told Black Enterprise.

“It’s really hard to get out of the reality TV shuffle, and like you said, few are able to do it successfully, and the ones that are, they’re passionate. I’m passionate about all of the things that I do,” Draya added.

Fans wishing to see more of Draya should follow her Instagram.