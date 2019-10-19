Cristina Yang Made Off-Screen Appearance In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ This Week & Fans Loved It

Season 16, Episode 4 of Grey’s Anatomy titled “It’s Raining Men” aired this week. As those who have been watching this season of the medical drama know, it has been a bit of a strange season. Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) were all fired by Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

The reason she fired so many members of her staff is that Dr. Grey lied on insurance papers and claimed a young girl was her daughter so she could use her insurance. Grey is currently doing community service and spending time with her children as she waits to find out if she will lose her medical license and whether she will have to do jail time.

Unable to just sit around and wait for what is going to happen, Meredith has been stirring the pot by penning ideas involving how broken she thinks the healthcare system is in regard to less fortunate individuals who don’t have insurance or can’t afford it. Meredith sent a list of her ideas for a piece she’d like to write to a publication. Unfortunately, the publication turned her list into an article and published it without her permission.

The list went viral and the repercussions of the list were largely what this week’s episode featured. Meredith bailed on her community service as she tried to make things right with Bailey. Unfortunately, Bailey has made it clear she wants nothing to do with her former employee.

Despite all of the drama that went on during this week’s episode, it wasn’t what got fans talking on social media. What got fans talking was the very brief off-screen appearance of fan-favorite Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).

While Sandra has made it clear she has no interest in returning to the medical drama, that doesn’t mean the writers can’t use the character to send the occasional text or email to someone.

After the list went viral, Cristina Yang made an unexpected off-screen appearance as she gave her friend Meredith a bit of advice on how to deal with Bailey.

“Move to Switzerland before Bailey murders you in your sleep,” Cristina jested in her text message.

of course meredith is texting with cristina when she’s in trouble, i love a friendship that never fades #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/9rKvNbKmjl — izabelle, pinned (@meredithsgrwy) October 18, 2019

But… we need more than just a text message!! We need an actual line, an actual scene, an actual episode, with Cristina Yang herself!!! ???????????? https://t.co/gne9hOzLW7 — Ayko Hernandez (@aykotherese) October 18, 2019

Grey’s Anatomy fans quickly took to social media to react to the off-screen appearance. Some appreciated that Meredith and Cristina still reached out to each other during times of crisis.

THE TEXT FROM CRISTINA OH MY GOD #GreysAnatomy — spooky sheila 🙂 (@sheilaisidk) October 18, 2019

While many were thrilled by the text message, most noted that a simple text message wasn’t enough. They wanted to see the character once more.