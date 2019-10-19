Demi Rose Squeezes Cleavage Together In White Vest With No Bra

Demi Rose has showcased those sensational curves. The star’s insane cleavage is a talking point for her fans, although the 24-year-old isn’t just loved for her famous assets: Demi is now adored for her fierce beauty and sense of style, plus having a carefree vibe that’s shown on her Instagram. Demi updated her account with a permanent photo of herself rocking a dangerous latex outfit earlier today, although it looks like the model has delivered some new content since.

Earlier today, Demi took to her Instagram stories. The brunette posted two pieces of content – fans were likely grateful that some of it included a video. The first story showed Demi posing for the camera with a friend. Fans saw the star rocking a white vest and a brave braless finish, although this pro doesn’t suffer wardrobe malfunctions. Demi did, however, seem in the mood to showcase her sexy assets off in the second story, with the close-up footage showing Demi clearly squeezing her cleavage together. The result was a hefty chest display, although the camera equally took in Demi’s stunning face.

The model was seen blowing a kiss to her followers and delivering her beautiful smile. Demi also appeared with a full face of makeup, with fans seeing the star’s features accentuated by rosy blush and warming bronzer, plus eye makeup. Demi also appeared with stud earrings, although that seemed to be it in terms of accessories.

Demi may have started out as an amateur over on her social media, but there’s no denying that the star is now a full-blown sensation. Demi reached 10 million followers on Instagram not too long ago, with the star’s fanbase appearing to rise with each passing week.

Speaking to The Sun about her career beginnings, Demi stated that she’d started posting snaps of herself back in her teens.

“I’ve had Instagram since I was 18. Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew. In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it,” she told the British newspaper.

Loading...

Demi did, however, seem willing to acknowledge that scantily-clad updates perform better than fully-clothed ones.

“Bikini pictures usually do the best, and body pictures, cute dress and a smile…but usually if my body is in it, it does well,” Demi added of her photos.

Fans wishing to stay updated on Demi’s sexy and stunning updates should follow her Instagram.