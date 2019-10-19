Gwen Stefani Rocks A Bra With A Twist In Instagram Snapshot

There was a lot going on with the concert costume that Gwen Stefani wore during her Vegas show.

Gwen Stefani has been performing for decades, so she has an impressive discography to choose from when she picks songs for her shows. However, fans of the No Doubt frontwoman don’t just love hearing her greatest hits from her days with the genre-defying rock band where she got her start or her long solo career. Part of Gwen’s appeal has also been her unique style, which, like her music, has evolved and changed throughout her career.

However, what has not changed is Gwen Stefani’s status as a style icon who stands out by making daring fashion choices. On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to show off one of the eye-catching ensembles that fans get to see her rocking when they attend her “Just a Girl” show in Las Vegas. In the black and white snapshot, the 50-year-old singer is rocking a checkered bra top with a fun twist. The photo was taken from behind Gwen, giving fans a clear view of the calf-length fringe hanging down from both sides of the back of the bra.

Gwen was moving when the picture was taken, so some of the fringes are rather blurry. However, the part of the swinging ornamentation that can be clearly seen has been painted with a leopard print pattern. The bottom half of Gwen’s skintight leggings features a similar pattern, while the top portion of the pants features a graphic print of checkers and fan-like designs. The “Hollaback Girl” singer is also wearing a fishnet bodysuit underneath her fringe-bedecked bra.

Gwen Stefani’s footwear is a pair of glittery combat boots that hit her mid-calf. She’s wearing her platinum blond hair up in a sleek ponytail, and it’s flying up in the air as she gets into her performance.

In the caption of her photo, Gwen Stefani revealed that her Saturday concert will be her 39th Las Vegas show.

It’s not unusual to see female celebrities wearing bras as tops these days, but it wasn’t as common of a practice back in the ’90s when Gwen was doing it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently revisited some of her most iconic looks in a video that she filmed for Vogue. One of these was a fuzzy blue bra that she wore to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. Gwen paired the vibrant fur top with a black skirt featuring a hoop on the bottom, which she wore over a pair of baggy black pants. She also put some colored gel in her hair that made it the same bright blue hue as her top.

According to Gwen, that look was inspired by Judy Jetson of the futuristic animated series, The Jetsons, and she wore the blue fur top because someone gave it to her.

“You would wear it too if was free and you just got off tour, so be quiet!” she said.