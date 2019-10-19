Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sexy Bunny Costume

The stunner sizzled in her sexy Halloween costume.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou seems to have gotten into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday, October 19, the blonde bombshell shared a sizzling, seasonally appropriate snap for her six million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Stassie showed off her sexy costume for the upcoming holiday.

The Instagram influencer sat on a gray ottoman in a dim lit living room. Stassie faced away from the camera, looking seductively over her shoulder.

The stunner sizzled in a skintight black, bodysuit that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, perky derriere, and long, lean legs were on full display in the revealing ensemble. She paired the sultry look with accessories from the fashion brand Icing, including lace bunny ears, matching gloves, and a fluffy black tail.

The 22-year-olds styled her long hair in a middle part and opted to wear a full-face of makeup, that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, Stassie teased fans that she has a couple more Halloween looks to try out.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post, as it quickly racked up more than 330,000 likes. Stassie’s many admirers also took no time to compliment the social media model in the comments section.

“The most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” praised a passionate fan, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Fine a** woman,” wrote a different commenter.

Some fans proceeded to point out that Stassie looked like another social media sensation in the photo.

“I thought [that] was Tana Mongeau,” said a follower.

“U look like @tanamongueau in this,” insisted another.

Like Tana, Stassie has her own successful YouTube channel with 307,000 subscribers. The model is also often seen in videos with popular vloggers, including David Dobrik, Jeff Wittek, and Zane Hijazi.

She is probably best known, however, for being close friends with Kylie Jenner.

Recently, Stassie sent Instagram into a tizzy by uploading a photo of her and Kylie in matching outfits. The beauties sizzled in black and white crop tops and patterned pants.

“Double the trouble,” wrote Stassie in the caption.

The stunning snap has been liked over 1 million times, which is a testament to the popularity of the young women.

The best friends have a habit of sporting similar ensembles. Earlier this month, both of the beauties took to Instagram to post pictures that showed them in coordinating outfits, consisting of cropped t-shirts, mini skirts, and fuzzy leopard-print hats.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to check out her Instagram account.