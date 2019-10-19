Chanel West Coast Is A Total Smokeshow In Tight White Swimsuit, Hoops & Shades

Chanel West Coast is back in a swimsuit. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper and Ridiculousness star is a known swimwear lover, with many of her Instagram updates seeing the 31-year-old on the beach – sometimes in a bit of animal way on her knees in Daisy Dukes. Today has seen Chanel update her social media in a white bathing suit with plenty of swag, although the Instagram story posted by the star saw her channeling her past a little – Chanel was visiting her old high school.

Chanel’s story showed her in selfie mode. The star’s smartphone camera had taken her in from the waist up, with fans seeing Chanel in a tight, low-cut white bathing suit. The hair chameleon was back to a brown hair color – the color changes all the time with Chanel – with the rapper seen wearing her locks up in a semi-ponytail. While her plunging swimsuit was relatively ordinary, Chanel jazzed things up with accessories. The star was seen in a neon-yellow pair of shades, with heavy gold hoop earrings adding a glam flourish.

Chanel spoke into the camera to announce that she was back at her old high school and attending a celebrity basketball game, although she didn’t confirm who else would be attending. Chanel did, however, confirm her past.

“I was a varsity cheerleader,” she told viewers, then stating that she wasn’t too sure how she’d fare at basketball.

Chanel seems to be packing a punch these days. The star has released several singles this year, with “Sharon Stoned” and “Old Fashioned” proving popular with her fans. Each has brought its own unique look, with Chanel seen rocking a dominatrix outfit for the first and a Western cowgirl vibe for the second.

Chanel has opened up about being a woman in the music industry. Speaking to Too Fab, the star aired her views on the matter.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that,” she told the media outlet.

Chanel now makes headlines for her television career, music, and fashion, with the star regularly seen giving updates on her social media. Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.