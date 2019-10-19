‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Gets Cheeky In Black Bikini To Kick Off The Weekend

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward took to Instagram to help kick off the weekend for her 806,000 followers on the popular social media platform. Recently, she’s gained several followers when news hit of her new feature film, Drive. People who remember her as Rachel McGuire in the 1990s sitcom have found a renewed interest in the actress, who is also into cosplay.

In the picture she shared, Ward posed looking back over one shoulder. She wore a tiny black string bikini that exposed her backside. The actress held her hands on either side of her behind, drawing attention to her curves. The bikini top was tied in a bow across her back, revealing a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, and her red hair fell in soft waves to her shoulders. Ward wore pale pink lipstick and eyeliner, and she accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, the actress suggested that all her fans deserved a piece of cake to kick off their weekend festivities. Followers appeared to agree with Ward’s sentiment, and more 41,000 hit the “like” button in support of the actress who has recently made headlines for her work in the adult film industry. Plus, over 840 people took a moment to leave the cosplay queen a supportive comment on the Saturday post.

“Gorgeous as usual!” enthused a fan.

“Yes. Let them eat cake,” agreed another.

“I do love cake,” a third wrote.

“Very much so!! Maitland Ward, you’re an absolute angel each and day!!!” replied a fourth.

“Agree. Have a blessed weekend, and thank you,” wrote another happy fan.

In her Instagram story, Ward celebrated reaching a milestone number of fans, 5,400, on Onlyfans, and she shared a picture of herself wearing a red bikini and striped tube socks holding a soccer ball between her legs.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the model hit 5,000 followers on the same platform, and she gave fans a gift of a pic of herself in a partly open red flannel shirt.

Fox News recently reported that Ward believes her latest work will bring her new opportunities and will not ruin her career. She chose to take the role in Drive because the script was good, and she felt that it gave her an opportunity to portray things with the character that she’s never had the chance to do in the past.

“I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well written. This has so many themes in this, and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before,'” said the actress.