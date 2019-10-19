WWE Rumors: Big Six-Man Tag Scheduled For ‘Raw’ With Main Roster Debut For Tag Team

A popular NXT tag team is expected to debut on the main roster.

The overall spectrum of WWE has changed a lot in the last couple of weeks, which is largely due to SmackDown‘s move to FOX and the Superstar Draft. There are still a lot of “free agents” who have not yet signed with a brand, but some wrestlers are already prepared to do battle on their new home shows. Rumors are flying that there is already a big six-man tag match set for this week’s Monday Night Raw, including a main-roster debut for an NXT tag team.

During the WWE Superstar Draft, The O.C. was drafted as a team and kept together for Monday Night Raw. That means AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson will continue to bring their strength in numbers to the red brand without being separated.

A six-man tag team match was originally scheduled for this past week’s Raw, but it never ended up happening for unknown reasons. Currently, rumors are floating around that the match will take place during the upcoming show on Monday, which would be an unprecedented challenge for the trio.

WWE previously teased a Raw match between The O.C. and the Street Profits — along with a mystery partner. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, as per Wrestling Inc., the match is going to take place on the upcoming Monday Night Raw.

The match is still being advertised as the Street Profits and a mystery partner, but there have been no leaks about who the extra man will likely end up being. As a result, fans are left to continue speculating.

If the match actually does take place, it will be the in-ring debut for the Street Profits on the main roster. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have appeared in backstage segments for months, but they have never actually had a match on the show yet.

It was rumored that they would be moved over from NXT in the draft, which is exactly what ended up happening. WWE wanted the fans to get fully acquainted with the tag team before their debut, which would hype up the trio’s first in-ring appearance and stir up some excitement.

The O.C. has been dominant in the last couple of weeks. They are doing well as a trio, and they will most likely continue to be paired together for quite some time. On next week’s Monday Night Raw, fans can expect to see the team face some tough opponents.