WWE Rumors: Big Six-Man Tag Scheduled For ‘Raw’ With Main Roster Debut For Tag Team

This isn't a bad way for a popular NXT tag team to debut on the main roster.

The overall spectrum of WWE has changed a lot in the last couple of weeks with SmackDown‘s move to FOX and the Superstar Draft. There are still a lot of “free agents” who have not yet signed with a brand, but some are in place and ready to do battle on their new home show. Rumors are flying that there is already a big six-man tag match set for this week’s Monday Night Raw and it includes a main roster debut for a tag team.

During the WWE Superstar Draft, The O.C. was drafted as a team and kept together for Monday Night Raw. That means AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson will continue to bring their strength in numbers to the red brand without being separated.

It appears as if there was a six-man tag team match scheduled for them on this past week’s Raw, but it never ended up happening for some reason. Now, the whispers are floating around that it will take place on this upcoming Monday and it will be an unprecedented challenge for the trio.

WWE had actually teased that the match between The O.C. and the Street Profits with a mystery partner would take place on Raw. Again, it didn’t happen for some reason or another, but it does seem as if it has been pushed to this week.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., that match is going to take place on the upcoming Monday Night Raw. It is still being advertised as the Street Profits and a mystery partner, but there has been no word on just who that might end up being.

If the match actually does take place, it will be the in-ring debut for the Street Profits on the main roster. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have appeared in backstage segments and on camera for months, but they’ve never actually had a match.

It was rumored that they would be moved over from NXT in the draft and that is exactly what has happened. WWE had wanted the fans to get fully acquainted with the tag team before their debut which would make it even bigger when they had their first match.

The O.C. has been dominant in the last couple of weeks and are doing well as a trio which they’ll be for quite some time. Next week on Monday Night Raw, though, they will face a team who is brand new to them and someone else who they have not a single bit of information on.