Claudia Sampedro Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Black Dress On Instagram

Cuban model Claudia Sampedro recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 1 million followers with a very glamorous picture.

The model wore a black skirt with a crop top that featured a keyhole design at the front, one which allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The risqué ensemble also allowed the model to bare her taut stomach and show off her long, sexy legs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup and stood on a stairway to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, while in the caption, the model informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the brand, Lotus Couture.

Within three hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 19,000 likes and over 340 comments, where fans drooled over the hot model and showered her with compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by some of Claudia’s fellow models and influencers. These include Bruna Rangel Lima, Rachel Bush, Alexa Dellanos, and Rochelle Lee, among others.

“GOOD LAWD GIRL!!!!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow! Body goals,” another one chimed in.

“Hi sweetheart! Looking beautiful. I love you so much,” a third fan commented.

The remaining fans, per usual, praised the model by using words and phrases like “omg goals,” “hey gorgeous,” “hottie,” “stunning,” and “spectacular.”

Prior to posting the latest snap, Claudia shared another hot pic where she could be seen rocking a white mini dress with a plunging neckline, one which allowed her to expose her bare chest and perky breasts. The model also flaunted her long, sexy legs that she accentuated with a pair of studded stilettos.

The model wore her hair down and accessorized with a dainty necklace and a purse. She wore a full face of makeup and sat on a counter to strike a pose.

Within less than a day of posting, the picture has amassed more than 13,000 likes and about 200 comments in which fans openly expressed their admiration for the model.

Valerie Orsini, Abigail Ratchford, and Isabella Buscemi also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support for Claudia.

“In love with this picture, you and that dress,” one fan wrote.

“The most beautiful lady [on] Instagram!!” another opined.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Claudia rose to fame because of her uncanny resemblance to American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.