‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Drops Ultrasound Bombshell With Gender Reveal & Disables Comments

Catelynn Lowell dropped a bombshell on Instagram. The Teen Mom OG star has been making headlines for possibly being pregnant, with the popular MTV series itself hinting that one of its cast members might be expecting. With regard to these hints, Catelynn updated her Instagram account on Saturday with a very simple photo, and there were no two ways around it: The image was an ultrasound.

Catelynn’s snap was normal in many ways. The photo showed a fetus in the womb, with fans seeing the black-and-white image that is usually seen with an ultrasound. Catelynn’s post seemed to be crafted so as to send a strong message, with the mother of three also appearing to confirm the gender of the baby.

Fans were encouraged to head over to Catelynn’s bio to find out more and anyone who clicked the link found themselves redirected to a Us Magazine article. While the feature offered plenty of photos of celebrities and their babies, the article did not appear to confirm or deny that Catelynn is pregnant.

Whether or not Catelynn is really pregnant has suddenly become even more of a mystery. She could have posted the teaser to confuse fans or she could simply have been toying with her followers. For some reason, Catelynn disabled comments on her post but fans were still able to leave likes, with the post including the ultrasound image clocking more than 10,000 in just 45 minutes.

Catelynn recently opened up about wanting another baby. The reality star spoke to Us Weekly, with words that seemed to suggest that she was keen on bumping up the headcount in the Baltierra family.

“I am not pregnant and we are using birth control. But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy.”

Regardless of what the photo represents, Instagrammers were likely going a little wild over the photo. To be fair, though, that kind of ambiguity happens fairly frequently with regard to the show’s cast members. Just recently, Chelsea Houska seemed to drive fans nuts by kissing Cole DeBoer while wearing Daisy Dukes.

Catelynn and Tyler are currently raising two girls. Nova Lee is now 7-years-old and she was joined by younger sister Vaeda Luma earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child when they were both teenagers, although fans are likely more than familiar with the fact that their firstborn daughter was given up for adoption.

Catelynn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. While the star’s marriage to husband Tyler is now steady, things haven’t always been so easy. During Catelynn’s pregnancy with Vaeda, the couple briefly separated, with the stress of it all led Catelynn to consider aborting her baby. Catelynn then felt immense guilt afterward, with the star airing her views on the show.