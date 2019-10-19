‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Drops Ultrasound Bombshell With Gender Reveal & Disables Comments

Catelynn Lowell has dropped a bombshell on Instagram. The Teen Mom OG star has been making headlines for possibly being pregnant, with the popular MTV series itself hinting that one of its cast members might be expecting. Catelynn updated her Instagram account today with a very simple photo – and there were no two ways around it – it was an ultrasound.

Catelynn’s snap was normal, in many ways. The photo showed a fetus in the womb, with fans seeing the black-and-white finish that’s usually seen with an ultrasound. Catelynn’s post seemed out to send a strong message, with the mother of three also appearing to confirm a gender reveal. Fans were then encouraged to head over to Catelynn’s bio to find out more – anyone clicking the link found themselves redirected to an Us Magazine article. While the feature offered plenty of photos of celebrities and their babies, it didn’t appear to confirm that Catelynn might be pregnant.

Whether or not Catelynn is really pregnant is now even more of a mystery – she could have posted the teaser to put fans off. Then again, she could simply have been toying with her followers. Catelynn disabled comments to her post. Fans were, however, still able to leave likes, with Catelynn’s post clocking over 10,000 in just 45 minutes.

Catelynn recently opened up about wanting another baby. The star spoke to Us Weekly, with words that definitely seemed to suggest that she was keen on bumping up the headcount in the Baltierra family.

“I am not pregnant and we are using birth control. But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy.”

Instagram is likely going a little wild over the photo, regardless. To be fair, though, that can happen fairly frequently with the show’s cast members. Just recently, Chelsea Houska drove fans nuts kissing Cole DeBoer in Daisy Dukes.

Catelynn and Tyler are currently raising two girls. Nova Lee is now 7 years old and was joined by younger sister Vaeda Luma earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child as teenagers, although fans are likely more than familiar with the fact that their firstborn daughter was given up for adoption.

Catelynn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. While the star’s marriage to husband Tyler is now steady, things haven’t always been so easy: during Catelynn’s pregnancy with Vaeda, the couple briefly separated, with the stress of it all even leading Catelynn to consider aborting her baby. Catelynn then felt immense guilt afterwards, with the star airing her views on the show.