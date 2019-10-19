Meet The New ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couples Before Season 7 Premieres

TLC has officially introduced the new couples for the seventh season of its original 90 Day Fiancé series, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The reality show and its multiple spinoffs offer viewers a glimpse into the relationships of Americans who’ve fallen in love with partners living in other countries. These couples have either met and fallen in love online but have yet to meet face-to-face or they’ve met once, usually while someone is on vacation, and are currently in international long-distance relationships because of visa restrictions. The show documents the couples’ journeys as the American partners apply for the K-1 visa in order to finally be able to bring their international loves stateside.

TLC is currently airing its 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days series, which follows the Americans as they travel to the countries of their international partners to meet for the first time. The couples must then decide whether they’ll get engaged and apply for the K-1 visa. However, the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé are typically already engaged and their K-1 visa applications have already been approved or are in the process of being reviewed. During 90 Day Fiancé, the foreign partners will travel to the United States, where they will have 90 days to marry an American or have to return to their home countries.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé will premiere on November 3. TLC has just dropped the first official trailer for Season 7 and from the looks of it, there will be no shortage of drama. This season will have partners coming from all over the world, including Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Here are the seven new couples of Season 7.

Robert and Anny

Robert, 41, met Anny, 30, on social media and the pair chatted for six months before the American man booked a cruise to see his lady in the Dominican Republic. Robert was so taken by Anny that he proposed after only spending eight hours with the woman. Robert is doing everything he can to bring Anny to America, but it doesn’t seem like he was prepared for the financial responsibility that comes along with his decision.

Michael and Juliana

While partying on a yacht in Croatia, 41-year-old Michael met 23-year-old Brazilian model Juliana. Despite the 20-year age difference, the couple fell madly in love and Michael proposed to Juliana and the couple applied for the K-1 visa. The couple’s time together has been nothing short of amazing, but Juliana has yet to see the full scope of Michael’s life and his family is concerned she could just be using him for a life in America.

Emily and Sasha

Emily, 28, and Sasha, 31, met at the gym and the attraction was immediate. The couple started dating and Emily became pregnant with Sasha’s child, making this his third child from as many relationships. Emily wants to bring her child’s father to America, but her family is concerned she’ll become ex-wife number three.

Tania and Syngin

Tania, a 29-year-old woman from Colchester, Connecticut, traveled to South Africa to see a man she met on a dating app but when things didn’t work out, she still decided to stick around. During a night out on the town, Tania met a 29-year-old bartender named Syngin, and the two spent four and a half months together before Tania returned home. Now, Syngin is looking to join Tania in America but their immediate connection may have caused them to miss a few red flags.

Blake and Jasmin

Blake, 29, and Jasmin, 27, met online and later took their relationship offline when the American man flew to Finland to meet the woman who captured his heart. After several trips to the country, Blake proposed marriage but his family and friends are concerned about Jasmin’s intentions. It was revealed that Jasmin already has a sister in the United States, which leaves everyone wondering whether she’s just looking for a green card.

Anna and Mursel

Anna, 38, and Mursel, 38, connected over their shared love of beekeeping, and the two got engaged over social media. Anna wants Mursel to move to America but she’s concerned his family won’t accept the fact that she already has three children, as they don’t approve of having children out of wedlock.

Mike and Natalie

Mike, 34, and Natalie, 35, met through mutual friends and the American man quickly traveled to Ukraine to meet the woman who he was sure would become his future wife.

Mike’s story may remind viewers of Caesar Mack, who also believed he found his soulmate in a beautiful Ukrainian woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Season 7 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé premieres on Sunday, November 3.