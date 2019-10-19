Olivia Jade Wears Mental Health Awareness Shirt While Shopping In Beverly Hills

Lori Loughlin's daughter appears to be trying to send a message about mental health.

Olivia Jade is the youngest of two daughters that Full House star Lori Loughlin shares with fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Ever since the news broke that her parents were involved in the ongoing college admissions scandal, Olivia and her sister Isabella have each kept a relatively low profile.

However, the pair were spotted on a rare public outing when they went shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Isabella was dressed in a retro bomber jacket while Olivia was wearing a sweatshirt that appeared to call attention to mental health. The words ‘Mental Capacity,’ as well as other mental health-related phrases were embroidered on the sweatshirt, according to Hollywood Life.

The sweatshirt referenced Mental Health Awareness Day, which took place on October 10. It also included the words “it’s okay to not be okay,” a phrase that is often associated with awareness regarding depression and other mental health issues. Olivia paired the sweatshirt with black boots, black biker shorts, and sunglasses.

Olivia had been a popular YouTuber who had endorsement deals with big name beauty and hair companies. However, she lost those deals when the news of the scandal first broke. She was once well known for the makeup, fashion, and lifestyle videos she posted on YouTube but she hasn’t uploaded any new content on the platform for months.

The young star has nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She was bombarded with hate comments in wake of the scandal and she has since put restrictions on the comments for all her more recent posts.

Meanwhile, her famous parents are in the midst of major legal drama in the wake of their role in the college admissions scandal. They are accused of having paid $500,000 to ensure that both Olivia and Isabella were accepted at The University of Southern California. They also reportedly presented the girls as crew recruits despite the fact that neither daughter is known to have ever participated in the sport.

In a move that many legal experts have said the couple will likely regret, Loughlin and Giannulli turned down a plea deal for their alleged actions and instead decided to fight the charges against them. If convicted, they could spend multiple years behind bars.

If Loughlin does get sent off to prison, she is planning on writing a tell-all book about the experience, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“She’s talking to agents about turning her prison experience into a cash-grabbing book and movie. They’ve assured her it will make millions,” an inside source said.