Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea Gives Nick Terrible News

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for October 21 through 25 brings a problem for Connor while Nick is in Las Vegas trying to convince Adam to return to Genoa City for the little boy. Plus, Kyle confronts Billy, and Elena gives Devon some wise advice about what to do next.

A tearful Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) calls Nick (Joshua Morrow) in Las Vegas. She lets Nick know that they’re at Memorial, and he wants to know why they’re at the hospital. In the background, Adam (Mark Grossman) looks concerned at hearing the news. Chelsea lets Nick know that something happened with Connor (Judah Mackey). The emergency with Connor could be the thing that convinces Adam to return with Nick. Nick doesn’t want Adam back in town, but Nick does want Connor to be okay, so he is doing whatever he can to ensure that Adam returns to help Connor.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) is furious that Billy (Jason Thompson) continues to make Kyle prove himself at Jabot. After all, Jack (Peter Bergman) left them both in charge, and Billy is trying to run over Kyle and not allow him to take a leadership role at the company. Recently, Kyle did an excellent job when Jack left him running the cosmetics company while Jack went on a retreat. Kyle believes he deserves more than Billy is allowing, and Kyle stands up for himself. Kyle accuses Billy of waiting for Kyle to fall on his face, and Billy agrees with his nephew. Perhaps Billy is just waiting for Kyle to make a mistake, but Kyle isn’t willing to allow his uncle to cut him out of things at Jabot.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) is beside himself with the information about the will that Cane (Daniel Goddard) found in Las Vegas. Jill warns Devon that the will is actually from Katherine Chancellor. Although legally the statute of limitations is up and Devon is the legal heir of Katherine Chancellor, he still wants to see his grandmother’s true wishes carried out even if it means he isn’t the one who controls the vast fortune that Katherine left behind.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has advised Devon through the stress he’s experienced these past few weeks since Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) showed up looking just like his late wife, Hilary. However, now Elena thinks that Devon needs to talk to somebody else who knew Katherine better. She advises Devon to get Lily’s (Christel Khalil) opinion on the matter.