Carrie Underwood Flashes A Little Cleavage And Looks Pretty In Pink In Instagram Video

Carrie Underwood shared a video for her tour stops in Cleveland and Louisville.

Carrie Underwood might sing about taking a Louisville slugger to an unfaithful lover’s souped-up four-wheel drive, but she still struggles with the pronunciation of the Kentucky town’s name. This is something that fans learned in her latest post-concert video.

On Saturday, the “Before He Cheats” singer took to Instagram to share the video, which provided fans with closer looks at some of the stylish outfits that she’s been rocking during her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” Carrie always stuns with her sartorial choices, which are usually adorned with sparkles of some sort. The first look viewers catch a glimpse of in her latest Instagram video is a black and silver dress. It features a geometric pattern, and the silver segments are made out of a shiny metallic material. As Carrie walks, the dress reflects so much light that it looks like she’s covered in mini mirrors.

The dazzling dress was one of the ensembles that Carrie Underwood wore for her stop in Cleveland, which is where she put on an incredible performance for the CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony. She also remotely accepted her award from the Cleveland stage while rocking a pair of glittering gold shorts and thigh-high boots. Her CMT Artist of the Year award makes an appearance in her video, but she’s wearing a different outfit when she shows it off to the camera. It’s a pink sequined dress with long sleeves and a heart-shaped cutout on the bust. The gorgeous garment is also embellished with long silver fringe on the shoulders and around the cutout. Carrie’s glittery “Cry Pretty” eye makeup matches the sparkly fringe.

“Oh, I got my award,” she says as she grabs the glass trophy. “Wow. Guess I’ll be on my way.”

When the video switches over to the Louisville leg of her tour, Carrie Underwood is wearing a silver and maroon sequined wrap dress. It features a low V-neck that shows off a hint of cleavage and a maroon belt that draws attention to her tiny waist. As she’s filmed walking down a backstage corridor, Carrie practices her pronunciation of Louisville, which she initially says correctly before calling the city “Lewis-ville,” “Louis-veel-ay,” and “Loo-a-vool.”

“I just want to get it right. It’s because I love you, that I want to say it right,” Carrie says. “Wish me luck.”

The song “Before He Cheats” plays in the background as concert footage is shown, so viewers eventually get to hear Carrie pronounce the Kentucky city’s name correctly one more time.

At the end of the video, Carrie thanks her fans while wearing a different pink dress. It’s a much darker shade than the outfit she had been wearing earlier, and the frock was also less sparkly than most of her costumes. However, some scattered rhinestones and sequins are visible on the layered top of the dress, which resembles large flower petals. Carrie had also donned a slender jeweled belt to feature her tiny waist.

“Thank you so much, you guys were crazy,” she says. “That was so great.”

For updates on Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” check out her Instagram page.