Brody Jenner Confirms That Fans Will See His Breakup From Kaitlynn Carter Unfold On ‘The Hills: New Beginnings

Brody Jenner confirms that viewers of The Hills: New Beginnings will witness all of the details leading up to his split from ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter.

The DJ and reality star was promoting his new single with EDM band AHZ titled “It’s Alive.” While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner shared what viewers can expect to see from him on Season 2 of the MTV reboot. Jenner, who was on the original The Hills in the early 2000s, said that he is well aware that he is expected to show both the high and low moments on the show with his loyal fans.

“The Hills was one of those things where it’s tough to put yourself out there like that but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well,” Jenner said of being on the show. “To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There’s a lot of times you get people that’ll tell you, ‘Don’t do it. It’s a reality show.’ But you gotta be yourself and just do it.”

One aspect of Jenner’s life that has been making multiple headlines is his decisions when it comes to love. The reality star announced back in August that he and Carter had decided to end their marriage after a little more than one year. After their announcement, their fans soon learned that the pair was never legally married. They were, however, together for several years before deciding to tie the knot.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” he says of his and Carter’s separation, before letting the audience know to “stay tuned.”

During the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, fans watched Jenner and Carter in the early months of their marriage. The two dealt with drama with Jenner’s longtime friend and co-star, Spencer Pratt. Pratt blamed Carter for Jenner not having the desire to “party” with him and his wife Heidi Montag, as they had done in the first installment of The Hills. Pratt has since given his opinions on Jenner’s breakup with Carter on his podcast.

Since Jenner and Carter ended their marriage, the two have moved on to other suitors. Carter reportedly began dating Miley Cyrus after the two were seen kissing each other in Italy shortly after Cyrus announced she and Liam Hemsworth were separating. The two broke up six weeks later and reportedly decided to focus on their friendship.

Jenner has been dating model Josie Canseco since ending his relationship with Carter. The pair are seemingly going strong and Jenner shared with ET whether or not Canseco will be seen on Season 2 of The Hills.

“I can’t answer that at this time, to be completely honest,” he said. “Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who’s going to be on the second season.”