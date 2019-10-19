‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Dress

The fitness model looked glowing in her latest Instagram post.

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain is always sizzling, no matter what the season. In her latest Instagram post, however, the fitness model looked like an autumnal queen.

In the sexy snap, the stunner posed with a hand on her hip in a bright, white-walled room with cement floors. The radiant registered nurse gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The proud mother-to-be flaunted her growing baby bump in an orange, off-the-shoulder bodycon dress from the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. Lauren’s incredible curves and toned legs were also on full display in the sexy ensemble. She accessorized the sultry look with a delicate necklace and black and gold heels.

The bombshell styled her long, blond hair in loose waves and wore a full-face of makeup that included subtle contour, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss.

In the caption, Lauren asked her social media followers what they enjoy the most about the autumn.

Her fans were quick to answer her question.

“I love everything about the fall… finally get to wear sweaters, beanies, and boots! Not to mention how beautiful the leaves are when they change. Also to include decorating for fall and having my place smell super good,” wrote one commenter.

Lauren’s many admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some just left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing girl,” gushed a fan.

“Gorgeous!! The way those quads are coming through… yassss!!!” added another.

“You are glowing babe,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The tantalizing post seems to be a fan favorite as it has already racked up more than 5,000 likes.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Lauren has a tendency to post provocative photos on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her wearing revealing outfits. On Friday, the stunner drove fans wild by uploading a photo that showed her in a black bra, gray camo joggers, and a pair of sky-high stiletto heels.

It’s no secret as to how Lauren looks so good. Despite being six months pregnant, the model has been dedicated to staying in shape. In the September, the 33-year-old shared her intensive, full body circuit workout, that consisted of squats, bicep curls, lunges, and overhead presses.

To see more of Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.