WWE News: Bray Wyatt Appears After ‘SmackDown’ And Attacks Former Champion

No one is safe from Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt.

Ever since the infamous main event match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, Bray Wyatt has been almost entirely absent from the WWE lineup. He is still feuding with Rollins, but he’s also been drafted to Friday Night SmackDown to begin a new reign of terror on the blue brand. Although it did not happen on camera, The Fiend attacked a former champion after the show went off the air on Friday.

When the WWE Superstar Draft was officially announced, rumors were flying that FOX wanted Wyatt on the blue brand. In the end, Wyatt was one of the first superstars selected in the draft, and he was chosen to move to Friday nights.

Now, he’s still in a torturous feud with Seth Rollins, which is set to culminate at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Fans are hoping that a definitive winner will finally be decided, but the result of the match could have some interesting ramifications going forward.

In terms of character development, it seems unlikely that WWE would have Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt lose and take away all the momentum he’s built. On the other hand, how can Seth Rollins lose the WWE Universal Championship and have both major titles off of Monday Night Raw?

WWE

Although Wyatt has had a handful of interactions with Rollins on TV, the superstar hasn’t made many live appearances lately. Wyatt did not appear live on Friday Night SmackDown this week, but that doesn’t mean The Fiend wasn’t lurking around and waiting to strike.

After SmackDown and 205 Live ended in Indianapolis, there was a dark match between The Miz and Cesaro. Fans were said to be having fun, watching as Cesaro hit “The Swing” on Miz at least 20 times before setting him up for the Neutralizer.

That was when things got really weird. The lights went out and The Fiend arrived to take out Cesaro with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt also sent an intimidating warning to The Miz, but he did not attack both superstars, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

The Miz and Cesaro were the dark match. Cesaro swung the Miz around 20 times. He set him up for the Neutralizer, then this happens #wwe pic.twitter.com/n4ABKzSVIB — Tim Rose (@TimRoseTweeting) October 19, 2019

Earlier in the night, Wyatt appeared during another off-camera segment, which followed MizTV. During the segment, fans say that Wyatt issued a warning to The Miz by letting him know that he would always be near.

It’s possible that WWE is building up to an eventual feud between Wyatt and The Miz. Although Wyatt is currently tied up with Seth Rollins, the ongoing storyline is expected to come to an end at Crown Jewel.