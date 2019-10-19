’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva Hints At Split From Tom Brooks

Darcey Silva is looking for a fairy tale romance on the current season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but it doesn’t look like she found her happy ending with British boyfriend, Tom Brooks, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

This is Darcey’s third time on the hit reality series. The mother-of-two appeared during the show’s first and second seasons with ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. Darcey and Jesse tried to make their relationship work, but things took a tumultuous turn and the pair ended up calling it quits.

Darcey later revealed that Jesse was controlling throughout their relationship and called the entire thing “toxic.” After her breakup with Jesse, Darcey found comfort in her longtime online friend, Tom. Darcey and Tom’s relationship blossomed and viewers watched as she packed her bags and headed to London to meet the man of her dreams for the first time.

When Darcey arrived in London, she soon realized that she and Tom were on different pages when it came to their relationship. Throughout their time together, Darcey found herself constantly crying over Tom’s behavior, including the fact that he seemed to like dancing with other women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Darcey and Tom’s season is coming to an end and with all the drama between the pair, fans have been wondering if they were able to keep their relationship going after the cameras stopped rolling. When asked about the current status of her relationship with Tom, Darcey played coy but her response hinted that the couple may have parted ways.

“You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see,” she said. “But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

“I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I’m deserving of it. And I’m not here to be made for a fool.”

When asked if Tom took her for a fool during their relationship, the reality television star said: “…maybe at times.”

She concluded by saying she will never stop fighting for love.

After the show ended, Tom had been spotted out with other women, including one believed to be his official girlfriend, according to a report by Soap Dirt. The Brit was photographed cozying up to a tall blond woman in Milan, Italy, where they attended the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show.

The status of Tom and Darcey’s relationship will likely be addressed during the show’s upcoming tell-all special.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.