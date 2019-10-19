William H. Macy Is Back At Work After Dropping Wife Felicity Huffman Off At Prison

While Felicity Huffman is locked up, William Macy has returned to work on 'Shameless.'

Actor William H. Macy headed back to work this past week after dropping off his wife, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, at a federal prison. Despite the fact that this is certainly a difficult time for the actor, his wife, and children, Macy needs to be on set to continue work for the hit television show Shameless.

While he has taken on many roles throughout his career, he is perhaps best known for his role as Frank, the drunken patriarch of the Gallagher family, on Shameless. The 69-year-old has been married to Huffman since 1997 and shares two daughters with her, Sophia and Georgia. He’s been a rock for Huffman throughout all the drama of the college admissions scandal, according to Fox News.

On Tuesday, Macy dropped Huffman off at a federal prison in Dublin, California where she will spend a total of 13 days. While the original sentence was 14 days, Huffman already spent some time behind bars during her initial arrest and thus will be getting out a little bit early.

“Any part of a day spent in official detention equals one day for credit purposes,” a spokesperson for the actress said in regards to the shortened sentence.

Meanwhile, Macy was spotted wearing sunglasses back on the set of Shameless on Thursday. While Huffman has become one of the famous faces of the college admissions scandal, Macy was never charged in relation to the cheating scheme. It’s not clear what knowledge, if any, Macy had regarding what Huffman had done in secret to ensure their daughter a better shot at getting into college.

VIDEO: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy arrive for her sentencing in the college admissions scandal pic.twitter.com/bQo5WR1WLZ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 13, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam. Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the college admissions scandal, reportedly convinced the actress that if she didn’t do something drastic to give her daughter a boost, she wouldn’t have a chance at getting into her dream school and studying theater as she had hoped.

Loading...

In addition to the prison sentence, Huffman will also be on probation for a year and she will need to complete 250 hours of community service. She was also given a $30,000 fine which she’s already paid in full.

Regardless of how difficult a time the actress has had lately, she’s had no shortage of support, sources say.

“Bill drove her there and dropped her off. Bill is supporting her and standing by her. He’s a rock… She has a lot of family and friend support around her,” an inside source claimed.