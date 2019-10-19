Alexandra Daddario Looks Like A Goth Goddess In Moody Snap From Rome

Actress Alexandra Daddario shared a moody snap from her trip to Rome that stunned her 13.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture was taken at night when the sun had already set and the area was only illuminated by the lights on the stunning buildings surrounding her. Daddario posed in a floor-length gown that served major goth goddess vibes. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a low bun that perfectly coordinated with the feeling of her dress.

She stood facing an ornate railing while the area around her was lit up with blue neon lights. Across the way was an incredible building that had been lit with natural warm yellow lights, highlighting just one of the architectural marvels in the Italian city.

Daddario kept things simple, just naming the location from which the photo was taken in the caption. The actress’s personality always comes off as bubbly in her Instagram videos and in interviews so the moody snap was a stark contrast to much of her existing content. Regardless, her followers absolutely loved the post, which racked up more than 56,600 likes within just 45 minutes.

Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the mesmerizing snap that looked as if it could have been a still from a dark, dramatic movie.

“Wow beautiful pic Alex,” one follower commented.

Another fan simply said, “you look charming.”

“Amazing shot,” yet another follower commented.

“Bruh if only I looked that good,” one fan added.

“Amazing dress!!! You look gorgeous girl!!!!” one fan said.

Many fans will know Alexandra Daddario from her role in the blockbuster, San Andreas, in which she played the daughter of Dwayne Johnson’s character. She also sizzled alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson in the recent Baywatch movie.

The brunette bombshell has been loving a particular look lately. Though she has rocked a few colorful ensembles, she seems to be into dark colors and long maxi silhouettes. Earlier this month, the babe shared a shot of herself while posing in front of a breathtaking view of Los Angeles.

In that particular snap, she rocked minimal makeup and she had her hair down in a casual tousled style. Her black maxi dress covered her skin while offering her fans a tantalizing peek at her curves.

Fans can follow Daddario on Instagram to see if she’ll continue channeling the goth goddess vibe all season long, or if that is just a look that she is loving for October.