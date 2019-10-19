Miranda Lambert Looks Smoking Hot In Cowgirl Jeans & Open Jacket By A Canoe

Miranda Lambert has delivered a stunning social media update on. The 35-year-old may be global famous, but this star remains a country girl, through and through. The singer wears Daisy Dukes galore, although she will shake up Instagram by putting on fishnets and stilettos.
On Saturday, she was not wearing anything fancy but there is no denying that Miranda’s photo was smoking hot.
Miranda updated her Instagram on October 19. In the pic, the star was seen in an outdoorsy way as she posed for the camera near some water which held a canoe that was featured in the background. Miranda wasn’t solo, though. The blonde posed with her dog in an adorable moment.
The snap showed Miranda rocking a wardrobe that is perfect for the time of year. Miranda was outfitted in a dark pair of jeans with a cowgirl feel that included flared legs and a metallic belt buckle. The denim jeans had been paired with a Nashville t-shirt as well as a loose and open jacket in camel, red, and blue shades. Miranda was sitting on a wooden deck that also supported her fringe bag and a glossy red box.
Miranda appeared beautifully made up, with warming blush and bronzer, although she didn’t appear to have overdone the cosmetics. Her long blond hair was worn down, with Miranda also rocking hoop earrings.
Miranda’s captionmentioned her four-legged friend. Apparently, the star’s pet was not too keen about the water, with Miranda suggesting that he was keeping both of them from getting wet. Fans would likely agree that the words were charming.
Miranda grew up in East Texas. The star has stuck to her country ways, and even mentioned growing up in the state during interviews. For a feature appearing in Southern Living, the singer was asked to describe her favorite memory while growing up in East Texas.
“The joys of country life. We lived on a farm with a big garden and rabbits and hogs — some were pets and some were for food. It taught me how to live off the land, and that small-town life made me who I am,” Miranda replied.
Miranda stuck to the Southern theme when asked about food. The star was probed regarding her favorite Thanksgiving dish.
“My grandmother’s cornbread dressing. I’ve never met anyone who can top it. She gave me the recipe and swears that’s all there is to it, but there’s some secret step I can’t seem to figure out,” Miranda said of the dish.
Fans wishing to see more of Miranda Lambert should follow her on Instagram.