Miranda Lambert Looks Smoking Hot In Cowgirl Jeans & Open Jacket By A Canoe

Miranda Lambert has delivered a stunning social media update. The 35-year-old might come with global fame, but this star is a country girl, through and through. The singer comes with Daisy Dukes galore, although she will shake up Instagram in fishnets and stilettos. Today hasn’t delivered the racy finish, but there was no denying that Miranda’s photo showed her looking smoking hot.

Earlier today, Miranda updated her Instagram. The star was seen in an outdoorsy way as she posed for the camera near some water, with fans seeing an empty canoe in the background. Miranda wasn’t solo, though. The blonde was seen posing with her dog in an adorable moment.

The snap showed Miranda rocking a wardrobe perfect for the time of year – it even got a mention in the star’s caption. Miranda was outfitted in a dark pair of jeans with a cowgirl feel from a flared finish and a metallic belt buckle, with the denims seen paired with a Nashville t-shirt, plus a loose and open jacket in camel, red, and blue shades. Miranda also had some accessories near her, with the wooden deck she was sitting on also supporting a fringe bag, plus what looked like a glossy red box.

Miranda appeared beautifully made up, with warming blush and bronzer, although she didn’t appear to have overdone the cosmetics. Her long blonde hair was worn down, with Miranda also seen rocking hoop earrings.

Miranda’s caption had mentioned her four-legged friend. It looked like the star’s pet wasn’t too keen on the water, with Miranda also seen suggesting that he was keeping both of them from getting wet. Fans would likely agree that the words were charming.

Miranda grew up in East Texas. The star has stuck to her country ways, and even mentioned growing up in the state during interviews. A feature with Southern Living saw the singer asked what her favorite memory from growing up in East Texas was.

“The joys of country life. We lived on a farm with a big garden and rabbits and hogs–some were pets and some were for food. It taught me how to live off the land, and that small-town life made me who I am,” Miranda replied.

Miranda stuck to the Southern theme when asked about food: the star was probed over her favorite Thanksgiving dish.

Loading...

“My grandmother’s cornbread dressing. I’ve never met anyone who can top it. She gave me the recipe and swears that’s all there is to it, but there’s some secret step I can’t seem to figure out,” Miranda said of the dish.

Fans wishing to see more of Miranda should follow her Instagram.