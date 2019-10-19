Democrats Introduce Legislation Aimed At Stopping Donald Trump From Holding G-7 Summit At His Doral Resort

House Democrats have introduced a bill that would prevent Donald Trump from hosting the G-7 summit at his company’s resort in Miami.

Trump has drawn bipartisan criticism after announcing the he would be holding the meeting of the world leaders at the Trump National Doral Golf Club next June, with critics saying the move is unethical and a potential violation of the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution. Now, a group of Democrats are trying to put forward legislation that would stop it.

As Fox News reported, three House Democrats have introduced what they call the Trump’s Heist Undermines the G-7 (THUG) Act, with a companion bill being introduced in the U.S. Senate. The bill would prohibit funding for the three-day summit to be held at Trump’s resort and also require Trump to give information to Congress on how the decision was made to select Doral.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced this week that Doral would host next year’s G-7 summit, being picked from among 12 potential sites. Mulvaney argued that Trump is not looking to benefit personally, saying that Trump’s brand “doesn’t need any help.”

“The Trump family made their money before they went into politics,” Mulvaney told reporters.

But the selection of the Trump National Doral Golf Club has come under intense scrutiny amid reports that the club has been struggling financially. As The Inquisitr reported, the club has seen a financial drop-off since Trump became president, and its history of health code violations and rodent infestations have become national news. The report noted that revenue at the Florida club fell by 13.8 percent between 2016 and 2016 while net operating income fell by 62 percent.

Trump has come under scrutiny for appearing to use his position as president to direct government contracts and money to his company’s properties. Another report from The Inquisitr noted that there has been a sharp increase of U.S. military spending and activity in and around Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland, including refueling at the nearby airport that comes at a higher rate than refueling at U.S. bases in the area. The airport near the resort had been in difficult financial straits, and before he became president Trump had signed a deal to push more business to the airport in the hope of keeping it open. Were the airport to close, Trump’s resort would be in serious danger of closing down as a result, the reports noted.