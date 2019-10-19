WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Pulled From ‘Crown Jewel’ In Saudi Arabia And Fans Aren’t Happy

Fans are not thrilled that the legend is not going to be on the card in "The Kingdom."

When it comes to making a big splash and having a name that will draw in fans to an event, WWE knows that they can trust on The Undertaker. For the events that have taken place in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of years, the iconic legend has been there to hype up the crowd with a match. Now, he’s been pulled from the big pay-per-view on Halloween and the fans in “The Kingdom” are not happy about it.

The card for Crown Jewel on Halloween is shaping up to be a pretty good one, but there have been some match changes already. On top of that, The Inquisitr has reported that a number of big names are not even making the trip over to Saudi Arabia for the event at all.

One of those not going for Crown Jewel is indeed The Undertaker as rumors have stated that he simply isn’t needed for it. With big-time stars such as professional boxer Tyson Fury and newly signed Cain Velasquez appearing in matches, WWE simply feels as if non-active superstars simply don’t need to be there.

Mirror is reporting that The Undertaker was originally expected to appear at Crown Jewel, but he has since been pulled from it. This will indeed mark the first time since WWE signed the big deal with Saudi Arabia that Taker won’t be on the card.

It may be needless to say, but this move has not made the fans happy.

WWE

Ringside News noticed that a hashtag has been created to speak out against WWE not having The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. It may not end up amounting to much, but it has been translated as “#WeWantUndertakerInRiyadh” which proves their disappointment in the move.

The Undertaker was recently in Saudi Arabia for a parade which had floats with gigantic pictures of him on it. The fans loved it, but they still want him to return for Crown Jewel and actually have a match on the WWE event.

At The Greatest Royal Rumble, The Undertaker disposed of Rusev in a Casket Match. At last year’s Crown Jewel, he teamed with Kane to face D-Generation X in a nostalgic match. This summer, he faced Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown in a match that received a lot of criticism.

The Undertaker is always someone who draws in a crowd and brings in the fans, but WWE feels as if he isn’t needed this time around. For those in Saudi Arabia, though, they feel the exact opposite and want him at Crown Jewel more than anything.