Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Sizzles In Red Latex Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose recently tantalized her 10.4 million Instagram followers with a seductive double update that left them drooling.

The beauty is spending some time in the United States, and recently shared a variety of snaps from Los Angeles. She also posted a few sexy snaps taken in Las Vegas at the Palms Hotel, in which she rocked a denim bikini top and scandalously short Daisy Dukes that had her followers freaking out.

In her most recent Instagram update, Demi Rose shared two snaps from a photoshoot with a completely different vibe — although she looked just as smoking hot as she normally does.

While Demi usually embraces her buxom figure by rocking skimpy bikinis and similar attire, the styling team took her in a bit of an edgier direction for her latest photoshoot. She donned a slightly oversized red latex jacket with wide lapels and a cinched waist that highlighted her hourglass figure.

The jacket would have been a style statement on its own, but Demi took it to another level by wearing absolutely nothing underneath it. As a result, her insane cleavage was on full display as she posed in the look. She accessorized with some bold gold earrings and red latex gloves crafted from the same material. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a tousled up-do, which was also a change of pace for the British beauty — she normally wears her hair cascading down her back in seductive curls.

Her makeup was neutral yet bold, with a strong brow and popping highlighter dominating the look.

In both snaps, Demi had her hand positioned near her face as she showed off her beauty for the camera. She made sure to credit the photographer and the glam squad responsible for the look in the caption of the post, and also left a teasing caption for her followers.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the look, even though it was different from her normal attire, and the post received over 34,600 likes within just 20 minutes.

“Such an awesome goddesses. I honestly love it,” one fan commented.

Loading...

Another follower called Demi a “scrumptious beauty.”

Yet another fan could barely handle the look and commented “Ok NEXT level.”

Many of her followers simply opted to leave a string of emoji in the comments section to express their thoughts, with the flame emoji being a particularly popular selection.

Fans will have to follow the British babe on Instagram to see what she posts next from her travels in Los Angeles.