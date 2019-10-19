Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Sizzles In Red Latex Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose recently tantalized her 10.4 million Instagram followers with a seductive double update that left them metaphorically drooling.

The beauty has been spending time in the United States, and she recently shared a variety of snaps from Los Angeles. She also posted a few sexy snaps taken in Las Vegas at the Palms Hotel, in which she rocked a denim bikini top and scandalously short Daisy Dukes for which her followers seemed to be freaking out.

In her most recent Instagram update, Demi Rose shared two snaps from a photoshoot with a completely different vibe even though she looked just as smoking hot as she normally does.

While Demi usually embraces her buxom figure by rocking skimpy bikinis and similar attire, the styling team took her in a bit of an edgier direction for her latest photoshoot. She donned a slightly oversized red latex jacket with wide lapels and a cinched waist that highlighted her hourglass figure.

The jacket would have been a style statement no matter what, but Demi was able to take the garment to another level by wearing nothing underneath it. As a result, her insane cleavage was on full display.

To polish her look, she accessorized with bold gold earrings and red latex gloves crafted from the same material as her jacket. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a tousled up-do, which was also a change of pace for the British beauty since she normally wears her hair cascading down her back in enviable curls.

Her makeup was neutral yet bold, with a strong brow and highlighter dominating the look.

In both snaps, Demi had her hand positioned near her face as she showed off her beauty for the camera. She made sure to credit the photographer and the glam squad responsible for the look in the caption of the post, and she also left a caption to tease her followers.

Her fans apparently could not get enough of the look even though that look was different from her normal attire. The post received more than 34,600 likes within just 20 minutes of being uploaded.

“Such an awesome goddesses. I honestly love it,” one fan commented.

Another follower called Demi a “scrumptious beauty.”

Yet another fan could barely handle the look and commented “Ok NEXT level.”

Many of her followers simply opted to leave a string of emoji in the comments section to express their thoughts, with the flame emoji being a particularly popular selection.

To stay updated, fans can follow Demi Rose on her Instagram account.