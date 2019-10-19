Brandi Glanville Says It Was ‘Not Fun To Watch’ Lisa Vanderpump’s Downfall In Season 9 Of ‘RHOBH’

There is no love lost between Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two women suffered a major falling out on the show during Season 5 after being besties for a few years. Brandi left RHOBH in her full-time role after Season 5 and appeared as just a guest in Season 6. Then, she reappeared during Season 9, again as a guest after having dinner with newcomer Denise Richards.

Fans of the show might suspect that Brandi enjoyed watching Season 9 which illustrated the division between LVP and the rest of the women, but that was not the case at all. It turns out, watching everything that unfolded with LVP and the others over Puppy Gate wasn’t fun for the mother of two to view.

Kyle Richards’ friendship with LVP disappeared before everyone’s eyes and it wasn’t easy for viewers or friends of the cast to watch, either. Brandi spoke out about LVP’s downfall in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s not fun to watch someone that you used to love kind of go down,” Brandi admitted. “No matter what we went through, it’s not fun to watch. But I really just feel like…that chapter’s closed [for her].”

Brandi and LVP definitely used to have a love for one another, but after they parted ways on the show things drew worse during the defamation lawsuit between Brandi and Joanna Krupa. According to Brandi, LVP really could have helped her out in the case but instead, she kept her mouth shut. The four-year lawsuit finally ended this year.

Brandi aided in some of the talk against LVP during Season 9 by suggesting to Denise that her former friend had definitely leaked the story about Dorit Kemsley to the press. LVP denied she gave any information to Radar Online regarding how Dorit returned a shelter dog she had adopted — and apparently, the truth will never be revealed.

Loading...

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also believes it was time for LVP to step away from the show anyway.

“She has so much going on herself, she doesn’t really fit in with the girls anymore. Because she’s not getting in a bikini and jumping off cliffs. She’s at that next chapter and she has everything — let’s be clear.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is currently filming and will debut next year. LVP will not return, but many are suspecting some sort of comeback for Brandi, whether it be as a friend of the Housewives or in another guest appearance.