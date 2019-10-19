Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss Describes What Kind Of Food Felicity Huffman Is Eating In Prison

Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss once did time in the same prison that Felicity Huffman is currenly fulfilling her sentence.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is currently in the middle of serving her prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. The actress was originally sentenced to 14 days in prison but will only end up serving 13 due to the fact that she already spent some time behind bars after her initial arrest. The actress will be released on October 27 and will get to go back to her normal life, at least for the most part. She will still have to serve a year of probation and will have 250 service hours to complete. Nevertheless, once she gets the prison time out of the way the worst will be over. Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss once did time in the California prison Huffman is currently at and is opening up about what the food there is like, according to Daily News.

It’s no surprise to anyone that prison food isn’t exactly high quality cuisine, but Fleiss claims the food at the Dublin prison is particularly gross. It certainly won’t be the type of meals that Huffman is used to. Fleiss says that Huffman’s lucky that she won’t have to endure the food for long due to her light prison sentence and can look at it more as a sort of diet.

“It was awful, like gross fried chicken. I think some of the packaged food that came in said ‘Desert Storm’ on it. But (Huffman) is only there for 14 days. Anyone can handle that. It’s just like a diet,” she said.

Despite the fact that this prison has a reputation for being cushy, Fleiss says that there is really nothing comfortable about it.

“There’s nothing cushy about it. It’s horrible. It’s so awful. You sleep on horrible bunk beds. They’re just metal with a mattress about 30 years old. You hear everyone coughing and sneezing all night. And the bathrooms are nasty. There’s almost no water pressure.”

Fleiss spent 20 months at the Dublin prison after organizing her own prostitution ring.

Here's everything we know about Felicity Huffman's prison stint so far. pic.twitter.com/8G1IDaCgrH — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) October 17, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she would score higher on the test and have a better chance at getting into the college of her dreams. Her daughter had no knowledge of what had been going on behind the scenes to allow her an unfair advantage.

Huffman showed remorse both publicly and privately for her actions and likely received a lesser sentence because of the way she took responsibility for the crime.