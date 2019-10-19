Curvy Model Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Figure In Beachside Bikini Snap

Curvy model and Instagram celebrity Iskra Lawrence has made a name for herself as an advocate for the body-positive movement. Her Instagram page is filled with inspirational posts that encourage others to love their bodies. In her latest update, Iskra beamed with confidence while flaunting her curves in a stylish bikini.

In the double post, the blonde bombshell was on the beach soaking up the sun. The barefoot beauty wore a striped bikini, featuring a bandeau-style top and high-waisted bottoms. The bikini was modest but showed plenty of skin, displaying Iskra’s fabulous figure. Her skin glowed in the natural outdoor light as she posed next to a boat.

In the first snap, she held one hand high above her head, smiling openly for the camera. The second shot captured Iskra as she leaned against the boat, posing with one arm resting on her head.

Iskra went with a natural look for her makeup, which included a pink blush on her cheeks. She wore her hair back in a ponytail, adding a bit of bling to the outfit with a pair of dangle hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, Iskra wrote that it was summertime somewhere. Iskra’s followers were quick to praise her looks and natural beauty in the comments section.

“Wow you’re glowing,” one follower wrote.

“Killing it,” said another fan.

Iskra does seem to enjoy being a positive influence — especially when it comes to body acceptance. The popular Instagram model has openly embraced her curves. Iskra has no problem showing off her full figure — and her cellulite — on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the blonde beauty looked amazing in a sexy red bikini, where she didn’t bother hiding her cellulite.

The British model likes to keep it real about her imperfections. In fact, she is a spokesperson with Aerie, a fashion brand that showcases models in photos that are not retouched.

She hasn’t always had the best relationship with her body. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Iskar said that she had to learn to love herself and stop comparing herself to others.

“I spent way too much time comparing myself to other people and you can never be them – so you constantly feel like you’re failing which is such a negative space to be in,” said Iskar. The British model went on to explain that once she accepted herself, she was able to free herself from having a detrimental mindset.

Fans wanting to see more of Iskra can follow her Instagram page.