Erica Mena Stuns Alongside Husband Safaree Samuels In A Topless, Baby Bump Instagram Photo

Erica Mena is continuing to serve sexiness as she awaits the birth of her second child.

The Love and Hip Hop star took another opportunity to show off how happy she is in her pregnancy with her husband Safaree Samuels. In a recent post that the actress shared on Friday, October 18, Mena is looking absolutely stunning as Samuels is posing next to her. The rapper, who also stars on Love and Hip Hop, is seen holding his wife’s stomach as he wears a white and black striped collared top as he stared directly into the camera.

The focus, however, was on Mena in the photo. The actress is topless in the shot as her long, black hair is styled in loose curls. The curls cover Mena’s nipples, but her 4.5 million followers are able to see her growing baby bump. The model has one hand on her side and another on her cheek as she leans into Samuels. Her makeup looks absolutely flawless, with a smoky eyeshadow with a hint of gold, dramatic lashes and a deep brown, matte lipstick.

In her caption, Mena shared how happy she is to be going through pregnancy again with Samuels. She shared in her post that her new husband has “been by my side every step of the way” and has “put so much energy into US” throughout their relationship and in their new chapter together.

At the time of writing, the loving post from Mena received more than 200,000 likes. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from Mena’s fans.

“Y’all are perfect together,” one fan said.

“I’m manifesting this on so many different levels,” another follower chimed in.

“Family and faith are always and forever important god blessed you and god blessed your child,” another fan wrote.

Mena’s sweet post to her husband comes just weeks after the pair surprised their fans by announcing that they had secretly tied the knot. According to Hollywood Life, the couple held a private wedding ceremony at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The couple was surrounded by their family and close friends for their special day. Mena wore a traditional, white gown for the ceremony, with Samuels deciding to rock a white tuxedo.

The Inquisitr previously reported that this will be Mena and Samuels’ first child together. Mena currently has one son from a previous relationship. Safaree, who previously dated Nicki Minaj for a decade, has no prior children. According to Mena’s Instagram page, the two are welcoming a baby girl.

