Oklahoma Sooners’ Horse-Drawn Wagon Crashes During Game Against West Virginia, Video Captures The Mayhem

Oklahoma’s football team was sailing against West Virginia on Saturday. The team’s iconic horse-drawn wagon was a different story.

During Saturday’s Big 12 college football matchup, the Sooners cheerleading team drove the horse-drawn wagon onto the field during a break in play in the second quarter. As video from the game showed, the crew driving the horses tried to make a turn too sharp, sending the wagon crashing to the ground and leading the horses to run off.

The video showed staff for the Oklahoma Sooners rushing to pick up the shattered pieces of the wagon after the crash, and the cheerleaders who were thrown off were taken off by medical staff.

The team’s iconic wagon is known as the Sooner Schooner, pulled by two white ponies. It is meant to serve as a replica for the wagon that settlers used when racing in to settle the Oklahoma Territory — which is where the team also gets its nickname. The term “sooners” referred to those who tried to get a head start on the Land Run of 1889 that allowed people to claim land in the Oklahoma territory.

The Sooner Schooner is driven onto the field to the 50-yard line every time Oklahoma scores, with a cheerleader serving as driver and another waving the Oklahoma Sooners flag.

Video of the wagon crashing quickly made its way around social media, with many sharing views on whether it was necessary for the team to drive the wagon onto the field during breaks in play.

The actual football team for the Sooners was riding much better on Saturday, taking a 28-7 lead late into the second quarter as they looked to remain undefeated.

Oklahoma is on a roll, literally. After Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts runs in a TD against the West Virginia #Mountaineers defense. OU's horse wagon tips over sending cheer leaders to the ground! #CFB #CFB150 #CollegeFootball #WVUvsOU @CFBPlayoff #Big12 pic.twitter.com/c7CtrEor5L — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) October 19, 2019

Wow Oklahoma maybe you should stop running the horses and wagon on the field. #fail pic.twitter.com/U45lAkSWMP — Anastasia (@WVUOU) October 19, 2019

While it seemed that the cheerleaders thrown from the wagon were a bit shaken, many took to social media to offer some jokes about the crash, including former college football legend Reggie Bush who tweeted it looked like the team was trying to “drift” the wagon like something out of Fast and Furious.

Loading...

The crash itself even got some first-rate commentary from announcer Gus Johnson, who gave credit to the cheerleader for how well she rolled when she hit the ground to avoid full impact with the turf.

“Watch her ability to roll,” he said. “When she hits the ground — nice roll! That’s what they teach you in ju jitsu.”

Gus Johnson just broke down the Sooner Schooner crash as only Gus Johnson can https://t.co/KxaVnd35cc — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 19, 2019

It’s not clear what injuries the Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders may have suffered in the wagon’s crash.