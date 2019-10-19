NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons Have No Plans To Trade Blake Griffin

It’s been nearly impossible for Blake Griffin to escape trade rumors since becoming a member of the Detroit Pistons. In his first season with the team, Griffin had a down year that led many to believe that he was declining as a player. But he turned it around in 2018-19 with a career-best campaign, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Despite leading the Pistons into the postseason, Griffin was forced to miss two games in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Now that Griffin has built up his value once again, several teams have expressed interest in acquiring the forward. The Pistons have been unwilling to rebuild in the past, as team owners prefer to remain competitive. Of course, the Pistons’ lack of success makes it a questionable decision in the long run.

Per Clutch Points, members of the Pistons organization have indicated that the franchise doesn’t intend to trade Griffin this year. They would only consider parting ways with the six-time NBA All-Star if they end up going through a full rebuild.

When Dwane Casey took over the coaching reins, he had a vision of turning the team around with Griffin and Andre Drummond leading the way. Year one was filled ups and downs, but the Pistons are now hopeful that they will take another step in the right direction.

This offseason, the Pistons acquired new faces to make another push for the playoffs. But they are no longer satisfied in just qualifying for the postseason, as the Pistons want to contend in the Eastern Conference. The addition of Derrick Rose provides the franchise with another scoring punch, who will undoubtedly take some pressure off Griffin on the offensive end.

It’s been a decade since the Pistons’ days as a powerhouse in the league. As their star player, there is immense pressure on Griffin to elevate the team to a new level. His efforts won’t be enough to make a significant difference, as his teammates will have to step up to the challenge.

Many teams are expected to make an offer for Griffin if he becomes available in trade talks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Portland Trail Blazers inquired about the forward and could submit a bid in the near future. Given that Griffin has two years left on his current contract, the Pistons are likely waiting for an offer that will blow them away. As the upcoming NBA season unfolds, Griffin’s value will only increase by the All-Star break.